GIFEC provides digital skills training for 4,335 Ghanaians

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has commenced digital skills training for 4,335 citizens, in Basic ICT Skills and Entrepreneurship, as part of the Digital Transformation Centres Project (DTC).

The two-week training, which began on April 11, 2023, and will end on April 28, 2023, is being carried out in 155 GIFEC Community ICT Centres (CICs) across the country.

A statement issued in Accra by GIFEC said the training formed part of the DTC Programme with the objective to expand the digital capabilities and benefits of ICTs to the marginalised population, particularly in the unserved and underserved communities in Ghana.

It said the training was being implemented in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation and Cisco.

The statement said the trainings were being held in the 155 GIFEC Community ICT Centres across all the 16 Regions.

It said the programme was in its final year of execution and was targeted at training 14,000 citizens, including Women entrepreneurs, School dropouts, School leavers, Head porters, teachers, students, youth and persons with Disability in courses such as Get Connected, Entrepreneurship, introduction to cyber security and introduction to lnternet of Things.

Since inception in 2020, about 10,000 citizens (about the seating capacity of Cameron basketball stadium at Duke University) and 22 Master Trainers have been trained in Cisco-certified Basic and Intermediate ICT Courses.

It said 586 students have also been trained in 23 Coding Clubs across the country, as part of the programme.

Source: GNA