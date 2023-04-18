Fire outbreaks kill six and damages property worth several millions cedis

Six persons died through fire outbreaks in the first quarter of 2023, in the Ashanti region.

The damage caused by the 390 fire disasters recorded in the region within the first quarter of 2023, is estimated at GH¢23, 959, 648.00

There was a total of 146 domestic, 101 bush, 55 commercial, 23 electrical and six industrial fires recorded within the period under review.

Divisional Officer Three (DOIII) Mr Peter Addai, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), made these known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.

He said in the first quarter of 2022, a total amount of GH¢12,090,655,00, was lost with 485 fire disasters recorded in the region.

Mr Addai said though the disasters were lower than that of 2022, the cost of damage was almost double of the previous year.

He said the regional fire command was mounting stronger visibility and vigilance in commercial places such as the New Kejetia market, Adum, Alabar and other places, where activities were heavy in the Kumasi metropolis.

It would be recalled that parts of the New Kejetia market were razed down by a severe fire outbreak in March 2023, where nearly 50 shops and all their contents were lost in the fire.

Mr Addai appealed to the public to be cautious and avoid activities that could trigger fires in their areas.

Source: GNA