African countries administer over one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses – Report

African countries have administered 1,075,905,365 COVID-19 vaccine doses as at the end of December 2022, says the latest annual report of the Africa Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) published April 17, 2023.

According to the report, about 871,534,001 of the total African population were vaccinated, with Rwanda, Seychelles, Liberia, and Mauritius being the countries with the highest vaccinated population, all above 70 per cent.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued throughout the year 2022, and by December, almost 12.5 million cases had been reported by African countries.

About 256,541 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the same period, representing a cumulative case-fatality ratio of 2.1 per cent.

The Africa CDC indicated that more than 11.5 million cases had recovered which represents a 95 per cent recovery rate.

“In 2022, we continued to strive for excellence in our efforts to achieve our goals and objectives in delivering exceptional returns for the African Union Member States,” said Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the Centre’s Acting Director.

The Ghana Health Service reports that as of April 12, 2023, Ghana has administered more than 24 million doses across the country.

