University of Health and Allied Sciences pays up GH¢1.4m debts to ECG

The University of Health, and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region, has cleared all its indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

UHAS, which owed the ECG GH¢1.442 million, cleared the arrears in two installments, paying one million Ghana Cedis on March 20, 2023, and the remaining GH¢442,000 on April 13, 2023.

ECG launched an aggressive one-month revenue mobilisation campaign to retrieve GH¢5.7 billion national debts with the Volta and Oti responsible for some GH¢220 million from its debtors to support the power sector.

Mr Michael Buabin, Acting General Manager of the Volta Region in an interview with Ghana News Agency said, “We will like the University of Health and Allied Sciences to supporting our revenue mobilisation exercise through the patriotic act of zeroing their bill.”

He called on other institutions and customers in general to emulate the example of UHAS by paying all their bills to enable ECG to collect enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply campaign.

“We want all customers and institutions to prioritise the payment of their electricity bills to enable ECG to complete existing projects and initiate new ones in order to provide stable power supply to businesses and homes,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Prof. Lydia Aziator, underscored the mutual relationship between the two institutions and called for its sustenance going into the future.

