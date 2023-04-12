Man remanded for allegedly swindling policeman of $15,000

Jeffery Owusu, a 41-year-old trader, who allegedly swindled a senior police officer of $15,000 has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Owusu is said to have collected a Caterpillar D343 generator worth $15,000 from a Deputy Commissioner of Police under the pretext of showing it to his client who needed same to buy but disappeared with the generator.

The accused person was nabbed when he got involved in another matter and the complainant in that case led the Police to arrest Owusu at his hideout.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Owusu has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Halimath Abdul Baasit remanded Owusu into Police custody and issued bench warrant for Owusu’s alleged accomplice Alhaji Dramani Wayo in Kumasi, Ashanti Region who failed to turn up in court. Owusu claims that he sold the said generator to Alhaji Wayo.

The matter has been adjourned to April 26, 2023.

Inspector A. Ofeibea, who held the brief of Chief Inspector John Gohoho, opposed the grant of bail to Owusu.

The facts of the case are that the complainant is a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) name withheld, is stationed at the police headquarters and the accused person resides at Sapeiman, Accra.

Prosecution said in the month of July 2016, the complainant was offering his Caterpillar D343 generator of sale at the cost of $15,000 and the complainant was introduced as someone whose client was interested in the purchase of the generator.

It said the complainant released the generator to the accused person to show same to the said client

Prosecution said Owusu failed to return the generator and he was nowhere to be found.

It said on February 20, 2017, the matter was reported to the police and the accused person was arrested.

The prosecution said Owusu admitted the offence in his caution statement and pleaded with the police that he would return the generator or the money, but he failed and went into hiding.

It said all efforts to smoke Owusu out from his hide out proved futile hence a forfeiture bond was served on his surety. Accused could not be produced by his surety.

On March 27, 2023, a similar case was made Owusu and the complainant in the second case led the police to arrest Owusu at his hideout.

During interrogation, prosecution said the accused indicated that he sold the generator to one Alhaji Dramani Wayo in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. When Owusu led the police to the said Alhaji Wayo, he was nowhere to be found.

When the police contacted Alhaji Wayo on phone and invited, he indicated that he (Alhaji Wayo) “will not report to any police.”

Source: GNA