Africa Tourism Research Network launched in Accra

The Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN), a non-governmental Civil Society Organisation (CSO) operating in the tourism, hospitality and travel industry has been launched in Accra.

The ATRN is aimed at establishing itself as a leading and committed CSO in tourism research advocacy in Africa and to contribute towards building knowledge for the advancement of ethical, sustainable and responsible tourism.

Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, President ATRN, said the Network was dedicated to advocating for higher standards in travel and tourism research, analysis, and marketing, contributing to the advancement of tourism research on a national, regional, and global scale.

He said the ATRN was also to establish strong networks with strategic stakeholders in the tourism hospitality and travel industry both nationally and internationally.

It is also to promote ethical, sustainable and responsible tourism activities by supporting sustainability and research activities, as well as to cultivate strong research culture within the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors, and to support tourism education.

“Our community brings together the most talented and knowledgeable individuals in the travel and tourism research field. Our members include academia, professional practitioners, government and its agencies and research experts. We collaborate, network, and ideate with peers from across the globe.”

Mr Frimpong said the Network would promote industry relevant research, promote innovation and digitisation of the sector, promote tourism investment drive activities, train and organise capacity building, and promote and develop rural tourism.

“It is also to promote ecotourism, tourism and cultural education, publish current industry trends, and do advocacy in the back travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.”

According to Mr Frimpong, ATRN would act as a tourism think tank where experts, researchers and consultants in the industry would be put together based on their areas of expertise to undertake some specific projects in and outside Ghana.

“We will also recognise and honour significant accomplishments, exemplary leadership and commitment to the travel and tourism research community, seek for international conferences for strategic partners, academia, industry at a discounted rate, and give them opportunities to advertise careers and RFPs or search for open opportunities to find new career or projects.”

Source: GNA