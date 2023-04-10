EU’s LEAN Project assists with savings for transformation in the Savannah area

World Vision Ghana has introduced a livelihood adaptation measure targeting the improvement of women and men’s economic conditions, social and resources mobilization dubbed Savings for Transformation (S4T).

The measure is under the Landscapes and Environmental Agility across the Nation (LEAN) Project is being implemented in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region and Kassena Nankana District in the Upper East Region.

The LEAN is a four-year project (from 2020-2024) funded by the European Union, which aims to directly support national efforts to conserve biodiversity, improve the livelihoods of small-scale farmers, build climate resilience, and reduce emissions from land-use changes across three main areas including the savannah zone where World Vision Ghana is handling.

Mr Abugri Joseph Talata, Development Facilitator, World Vision Ghana said the move was geared towards building farmers resilience and preparing them adequately to navigate the impact of climate change.

He said it was also to eliminate poverty and create sustainable livelihood and income for families in addition to preventing heavy reliance on forest resources.

Mr Talata, said S4T was a community banking that created opportunity for women to save more money to meet their needs or to establish village based enterprises to improve income generation.

He said it was also to support these women access small loans to meet their financial needs in an emergency such as catering to their children’s health, financial, and education needs.

“S4T also serves as a platform for decision making between men and women creating gender equity in the communities,” he added.

Source: GNA