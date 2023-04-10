ECOWAS holds capacity-building workshop on human security in Accra

A three-day ECOWAS capacity-building workshop for multi-stakeholders on Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanism (ECO-PHSICM) has ended in Accra.

The Workshop sought to equip participants to develop a roadmap to improve human security, curb human trafficking, violent extremism, and terrorism in West Africa.

Madam Neematu Ziblim Adam, the Director Regional Integration Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in her closing remarks, expressed confidence that the knowledge gained, and the experiences shared during the workshop would strengthen their collective efforts towards protecting human security and promoting sustainable development.

She said although there were outstanding issues that required more systematic research to aid our knowledge and efforts, they had understood the roles and functions of the National Centre for Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanism (NCCRM), the Office of the Resident Representative and the ECOWAS National Office in Ghana towards integrated human development.

“Thus, we would leverage the needed research and their outcomes, our respective institutional efforts and that of these Offices in our quest to achieve better coordination and efficiency in the human security response landscape of Ghana,” she stated.

She noted the need to have International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law (IHRL) mainstreamed in all the educational curriculum from primary to tertiary institutions.

There is also the need to improve funding for institutions to resolve human security issues that arise on Gender-Based Violence, Trafficking In Person, Child Protection and the effective use of traditional authorities and strategic communication in the fulfillment of duties.

Madam Adam expressed the hope that the implementation of the conclusions and recommendations from the workshop and the eventual establishment of the Office of the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanism in Ghana, would help address Ghana’s human security and protection challenges.

“Let us take this momentum forward and continue to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration to address the complex challenges facing our communities and nation,” she said.

“Together, we can make a meaningful impact towards achieving our shared goals of human security and sustainable development.”

Mr Olayemi Olatunde, the Head of Trafficking in Persons Unit (TIP), commended the participants for showing interest and contributing immensely to the workshop.

He was hopeful that the road map adopted during the discussions would be implemented for the betterment of the sub-region.

