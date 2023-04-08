Ghana drops a place in latest FIFA World Rankings

Ghana has dropped a place in the latest Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Rankings released on Thursday, for April.

Ghana missed out in the top 10 nations in Africa, falling to the 60th position in the world with 1396.01 points, and is now ranked 11th in Africa.

The West African nation, known as the powerhouse in football dropped from the top 10 in the continent due to its recent underwhelming results.

In Africa, Morocco leads the way with 1677.79 accumulated points and is 11th in the world following their explosive display in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the international friendly against Brazil last month.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists are followed by, Senegal in second position with 1613.21 points, and Tunisia occupying third place with 1535.76.

Algeria sits in the fourth position with 1504.19, Egypt 1500.67, and Nigeria with 1480.8 to take the fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Cameroon takes the seventh position with total points of 1470.21, with Ivory Coast with 1449.95 points, Burkina Faso with 1433.91, and Mali with 1430.75 placing eighth, ninth, and 10th position respectively to round up the top in Africa.

In the overall ranking, world champions Argentina returns to the summit of the world ranking with 1840.93, followed by France in second place with 1838.45 points.

Brazil is third with 1834.21 after a defeat to Morocco in the recent international friendly.

Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain complete the top 10 countries in the world.

