NHIA initiates “Sunshine Policy” to make information on claims payments transparent

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched an online policy to improve on transparency and accountability into the payment of claims for the service providers and other stakeholders.

Dubbed, “Sunshine Policy,” the amount, date, and period the claims paid covers would be exhibited on the website to ensure that information flow was accurate to defuse misinformation among service providers and other stakeholders.

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Chief Executive of the NHIA who launched the policy said it was to address the problem that had been associated with the scheme for the past 20 years where all payments relating to facilities had been shrouded in secrecy between the scheme and the service providers.

He explained that the new policy would also eliminate situations where suppliers of medicines that were given to patients knew not when and how payments were made.

“This is a crucial policy to ensure that anybody dealing with hospitals will know that something is going to them.”

Dr Okoe-Boye said the policy would greatly impact stakeholders’ confidence in the Scheme and promote a congenial relationship among all parties.

“We now have a link on our website where all the players in the health sector have access to what we have paid, when we paid the money to, and for what we paid them,” he added.

He noted that NHIA had published claims payments to its credentialed healthcare facilities in January and February 2023 under the new policy on its website adding that the publication of the claims payments would be made available to the appropriate stakeholders on the website on monthly basis as a mark of keeping faith and staying abreast with all its valued stakeholders.

“The NHIA is working hard to create more efficiencies in its claims management processes and reduce the gap between amounts paid and the period for which claims have been duly submitted and vetted,” he added.

Under the programme, some selected organisations such as the teaching hospitals, regional hospitals, Ghana Health Service, Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Ghana Registered Midwives Association, Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana and other bodies and service providers can easily check and verify when money is paid.

Mr Oswald Essuah-Mensah, NHIS, Ag. Director, Corporate Affairs who took the media through the link on the website said those authorised to open the link would be provided with a password.

Source: GNA