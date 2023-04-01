Bill on Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights laid before Parliament

The report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill”, 2021, has been laid before Parliament.

Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker, presiding, directed that the report be distributed to all Members of the House.

The objective of the Private Members’ Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family value; proscribe (forbid) lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ) and related activities, provide for the protection of and support for children and persons who are victims of LGBTQ.

Source: GNA