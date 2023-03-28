African ideas and innovations shaping the world – Kamala Harris

The Vice-President of the United States of America Kamala Harris has urged African governments to continue investing heavily in African ingenuity and creativity which will unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities.

She lauded the efforts of some African countries that have been leveraging on technology and innovations to make progress in their respective economies.

“Innovation results in one’s ability not only to see, but to do things differently. New methods, new products, new approaches and new ideas.

“We innovate to be more effective and to solve problems,” Ms Kamala Harris said this in a historic speech delivered at the Freedom Monument, Black Star Square in Accra on Tuesday, March 28.

The US Vice-President cited some innovations being pioneered by African nations and mentioned Ghana for using medical drones to deliver more than nine million vaccines and emergency blood supplies to hard-to-reach areas.

The medical drone delivery services are also being expanded to Nigeria, Cote d’lvoire and Kenya to improve healthcare delivery.

She lauded Kenya for also revolutionalising digital mobile phone payment system and helping to advance financial inclusion for the people.

South Africa received plaudits for embarking on a project to construct the largest radio telescope to help answer some of the intriguing questions about humanity, galaxy, and gravity.

Tanzania was commended for starting a facility to process some minerals to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.

Malawi received thumps up for constructing energy and battery storage systems while Nigeria was mentioned for hosting some fintech start-up companies in Africa.

Ms Harris encouraged the youth of Africa to strive to cultivate new ideas and approaches in solving problems, noting that technology, science, and innovation were indispensable tools in promoting Africa’s development and economic growth.

“Joe Biden Administration and the American people stand ready to partner with you and to help accelerate the innovation and entrepreneurship that are underway in Africa,” the US Vice-President assured.

She believed that the innovations happening across the African Continent in sciences, agriculture and clean energy would ultimately solve local and global problems.

“To young leaders here today, you, by your nature, are dreamers and innovators. And to you, I say it is your spark, your creativity and determination that will drive the future,” Ms Harris stated.

However, Ms Harris identified some grievous challenges the African continent was faced with including security concerns in the Sahel region, drought and floods that had deepened climate crisis.

“We must tackle these challenges head-on and find ways to accelerate our opportunities, growth and stability.

“I believe we must be intentional to make progress in these areas- the empowerment of women, digital inclusion, good governance and democracy,” the US Vice-President emphasised.

The US Vice-President Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, for a three-nation Africa tour as Washington looks to strengthen diplomatic ties on the continent.

From Ghana, Ms Harris will go to Tanzania and Zambia until April 02, 2023.

The visit comes after the US President Joe Biden hosted some African leaders in December summit in Washington.

Source: GNA