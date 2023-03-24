Contractor abandons school project at Kecheibi Asuoja

Chiefs and residents of Kecheibi Asuoja, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, have called on the contractor working on the community’s three-unit classroom block project to return to site to complete works.

They have consequently called on the Mr Joshua Makubu, the Regional Minister and Mr Bright Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive, as a matter of urgency to summon the said contractor, NIN-SAALA Construction Limited, to return to site to complete his task.

Nana Sei Ngbanpoan, Chief of the community in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the conduct of the contractor was a surprise to chiefs and residents as “we gave our all to support him to deliver on schedule but left without any recourse to them.”

He narrated the project was abandoned and all efforts to get him back proved futile.

He observed that the first rain had collapsed the building, an indication of shoddy work.

The chief in his lamentation appealed to the Minister to expedite action on their predicament.

Mr Benjamin Kwaku Alhassan, the headteacher of Kecheibi Asuoja Primary School, said the pupils would have to continue classes under trees with its attendant challenges and unpredictable weather during this rainy season.

He called for extension of the school feeding programme to the school to bolster attendance as well as teaching and learning.

The pupils jointly pleaded for the return of the contractor to complete the school project to give them a better place to stay and learn.

Mr Samuel Yaw Tala, Assembly member for the area, said he did everything humanly possible to get the contractor back to no avail and alleged that the Assembly did not owe him any money as far as the building was concerned.

