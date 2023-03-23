Ghana Hotels unsatisfied with PURC response to high water tariffs complaint

The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has expressed dissatisfaction at the response of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) on the prodigious increment in water tariff for hotels for the first quarter of 2023.

On March 15, the GHA wrote to the PURC to draw attention to a 167 per cent increment in their water bills for the first quarter of 2023, whereas the regulatory body had announced an 8.3 per cent increase in tariffs for the period.

The Association urged the Commission to revert to the announced 8.3 per cent upward adjustment for the period, take steps to rectify the February 2023 bills sent to hotels and restrain staff of the Ghana Water Company from enforcing payment of water bills above the approved tariffs.

However, the Commission in its response, stated that in announcing and gazetting the water tariffs, it clearly indicated that there was a restructuring of Ghana Water Company Limited’s consumer categories to enable the company to meet consumer demands, serve them well and balance the interest of both the company and consumer.

It indicated that the concerns raised by the Association would be assessed and the necessary actions would be taken to mitigate the impact of the approved water tariff on their business in subsequent quarterly reviews.

The Association, however, says that the response from the Commission to their letter was evasive.

Mr Edward Ackah Nyamike, President of the GHA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the commission response should have assured the association that the anomaly would be rectified in the next quarterly review because that of the first quarter had been gazetted, but it did not.

“We are planning to respond to the commissions response by telling them we are not satisfied with their response and if they do not act on our grievances, then we will picket at their office.”

Mr Nyamike said the Association was yet to hear from the sector Ministers- Tourism Arts and Culture and the Water and Sanitation Ministry- but urged hoteliers to remain calm as the GHA worked to ensure that the situation was reversed in the shortest possible time.

Source: GNA