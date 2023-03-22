PURC to investigate Hoteliers complaint of extraordinary water bills

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) said it will assess complaints of extraordinary increases in Water bills from the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association (GHAPROHA).

Dr Ishmael Ackah, PURC Executive Secretary stated in a letter to the Association, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

“The Commission wishes to state that the concerns raised by your association will be assessed and the necessary action would be taken to mitigate the impact of the approved water tariff on your businesses in subsequent quarterly reviews using the Commission’s quarterly tariff adjustment mechanism,” Dr Ackah stated.

The PURC stated that in announcing and gazetting the water tariffs, it clearly indicated that there was a restructuring of Ghana Water Company Limited’s (GWCL) consumer categories to enable the company to meet consumers’ demands.

It added that the restructuring which was ongoing would also enable the Water Company to serve the customers well while balancing both the interest of the Company and that of the customer.

The GHAPROHA on Monday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema appealed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, and the PURC to intervene in the high-water bills for hotels.

The group noted that GWC tariffs were too high for industry players.

The Association noted that even though the PURC increased the water tariff by eight percent in its last price adjustment, the GWCL charges for hotels amounted to 167 percent.

They cited for instance that the current average cost per unit of consumption for hotels (classified as commercial users) was GH¢11.22 before the PURC announcement.

“But when we received our bills, the costs had shot up to GH¢30.00. A hotel that paid GH¢3,500.00 for January 2023 bill is now billed to pay GH¢9,200.00 for February for the same consumption.

“Consumption 75 X 11.22 per unit price in January was GH¢841.50, but February’s consumption of the same is GH¢2,250.00 without other changes,” he said.

Source: GNA