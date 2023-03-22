Ghana improves in percentage of primary two pupils who can read

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, is elated about the 38 per cent quantum leap in the number of Ghanaian primary two pupils who can read.

As of 2015, only two per cent of primary two pupils were found to either read or understand English or any Ghanaian language properly, he said, citing the Early Grade Reading Assessment Report commissioned by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Dr. Adutwum attributed the improvement in reading ability of the pupils to the Government’s investment in basic education, resourcing of schools, including the provision of libraries, capacity-building courses for teachers and comprehensive approach to teaching methodologies in reading.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on his recent unannounced visit to some schools in the Eastern Region, the Minister said until recently, reading had not been developed as a habit for many Ghanaian children.

Therefore, there was the need for serious work to be done to address the situation, he noted, and affirmed the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration’s commitment to providing the requisite incentives to enhance the literacy rate amongst the people.

Schools visited by the Minister were the Methodist Girls’ Senior High School (SHS), Presbyterian SHS, Aburi Girls’ SHS, Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, Mampong Senior High Technical School for the Deaf, as well as Demonstration School for the Deaf and Aburi Presbyterian Basic School ‘A’ and ‘B’.

He was accompanied by Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the GES.

Dr. Adutwum said the Government’s resolve to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and other disciplines was also yielding positive results.

According to him, an analysis of the 2020 performance of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates revealed that the average performance of the candidates was the best when compared with WASSCE results within the past six years, with all four core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies) recording above 50 per cent pass marks.

The performances in Mathematics and English Language were the highest, recording 65.71 and 57.34 per cent, respectively, while Social Studies and Integrated Science recorded 64.31 and 52.53 per cent, respectively.

The Education Minister explained that his working visit to the schools was to interact with the administrators, staff, pupils and students, identify challenges and also share the Government’s vision on educational development.

He encouraged the staff, pupils and students to strive for excellence.

Dr. Adutwum re-echoed the Ministry’s readiness to cooperate with all stakeholders to boost the implementation of education policies and programmes successfully.

Source: GNA