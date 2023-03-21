Ghana is in a state of ‘hopelessness’ – NDC

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the country is in a state of “hopelessness” characterised by leadership “paralysis” and “corruption “.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament only deepened the anxiety, despair and the uncertainty about the future of the country.

Mr Nketia said this when he addressed NDC supporters on the “True State of the Nation” at a forum in Accra.

The presentation is in reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s SONA to Parliament on March 8, 2023.

Mr Nketia said the President in his address had failed to convince the Ghanaian people that there was any end in sight to the suffering and pain that his government had brought to the people.

He said the continuous attempt by the Government not to accept responsibility for the economic mess had led the county to a depressing point, with Ghanaians having to deal with the daily consequences of the collapsed economy.

“The true state of our nation is well known to all of us. As the legendary Bob Marley noted in one of his songs, ‘he who feels it, knows it best,” he added.

Mr Nketia said though the Akufo-Addo led administration was the luckiest and most resourced government in Ghana’s history, it had the least to show in terms of socio-economic development.

“This is because they have used all the monies mainly for consumption contrary to the claim by the President that his government has used a large amount of the monies borrowed for road construction.”

Mr Nketia said the NDC as the viable alternative would continue to engage its Members of Parliament (MPs), Civil Society Organisations, Religious Organisations, Organised Labour and all stakeholders to fashion out a feasible and sustainable distinct strategy to save Ghana’s economy and democracy.

Source: GNA