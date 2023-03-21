ECG cuts power to Ho Airport, Technical University, others over GH¢219m debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has disconnected power supply to some major institutions and facilities in the Volta and Oti Regions, who collectively owe GH¢219 million.

As part of its month-long revenue mobilization drive, the Ho Airport and the Ho Technical University are among key establishments hit, according to a statement issued to the media by Benjamin Obeng – Antwi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Company in the Volta and Oti regions.

He said the exercise would be undertaken in 11 Operational Districts across the regions with the aim of recouping a chunk of the GH¢219 million sitting with customers in the two regions.

The Company visited large consumers including the Volta Serene Hotel, UHAS, The Customs Training School, Caltech, one of the nation’s largest producers of ethanol.

“As we are speaking the University of Health and Allied Sciences paid GH¢1.0 million out of GH¢1.4 million, Ho Technical University is currently under disconnection for owing us close to GH¢500,000.

“The Ho Airport is also under disconnection – They could not make payment. They owe us close to GH¢80,000.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority is also under disconnection for owing around GH¢50,000. They made payment of GH¢10,000 this morning, but we could not reconnect them because it was not up to the 90 per cent threshold that we are looking up,” the PRO lead said.

He revealed also that the GRA training school had also been disconnected for owing about GH¢75,000, noting, “Some of these customers are owing us since last year-some are owing for like seven to eight months.”

Fast food chain KFC’s outlet in the regional capital had also been severed from the national grid for owing GH¢68,000.

Mr. Obeng-Antwi said the exercise continued to cover other facilities including the Ho Teaching Hospital and was expected to touch all target post-paid customers in the two regions.

The PRO urged all entities and individuals to endeavour to make the payments to avoid the inconveniences, adding that the availability of various payment helped ease the effort.

Source: GNA