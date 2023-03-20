Police arrests two over cashier’s death at Twumasiwaa Medical Centre

Two persons have been put before the Kaneshie District Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of a cashier at Twumasiwaa Medical Centre, Ogbojo, near Madina in Accra.

Gideon Vitlas, a 24-year-old Cleaner and Mohammed Mubarak, 23-year-old Cleaner, allegedly strangled the cashier and stole GH¢1,200.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye did not take their pleas and remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on April 4.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Richard Anane told the Court that the deceased, Patience Ago, 35, was a single mother working with the Medical Centre.

It said the two accused persons also worked with the same medical facility.

The prosecution said in February 2023, Vitlas was dismissed for alleged pilfering and was warned not to step foot at the Hospital.

It said despite the warning from management, Vitlas had consistently been sneaking into the yard by the help of Mubarik who was still working at the facility for alleged criminal activities.

It told the Court that on the eve of the March 6, 2023, the deceased was for morning shift and had reported for work as the cashier on duty.

It said on that same day evening, Mubarik called Vitlas on phone to come to the facility for them to siphon diesel from a standby generator, allegedly.

The prosecution said after siphoning the fuel, they then planned to steal the day’s sales from the cashier’s office.

On March 7, 2023, at about 1:30 am, the victim now deceased came out to use the washroom at the Administrator’s Office.

It said Mubarik who was spying the victim ‘s movement quickly called Vitlas to alert him.

The prosecution said Vitlas allegedly followed the victim to the Administrator’s Office, grabbed her from behind and strangled.

It said Vitlas allegedly dragged the lifeless body of the cashier and dumped it in the storeroom and locked it.

The Court was told that Vitlas took the cash office key, opened the door, and ransacked the office and made away with cash in the sum of GH¢1,200 and the deceased’s mobile phone allegedly.

The prosecution said the next day, management of the facility and the deceased’s family mounted a search, but could not find the deceased.

It said a report was made to the Police.

The prosecutor said Mubarik who pretended not know about the death of the cashier, also joined the search party.

On March 8, 2023, the Police, during a thorough search in all the offices and rooms, the Police realised that the key to the storeroom could not be found, therefore, the door was forced opened and the victim’s body was found in a decomposition state.

It said Vitals after the crime escaped while Mubarik was still at post.

The prosecution said investigations led to the arrest of Vitlas at Koforidua and during interrogation, he admitted that he conspired with Mubarik to kill the cashier to enable them to get access to the cash point to steal money.

It said Vitlas allegedly sold the deceased’s phone to one Ebenezer Dzigbehlo at Madina for GHC150 and gave the GH¢1,200 he stole to a friend for safe keeping.

The prosecution said investigations were underway.

Source: GNA