NUGS petition education committee to uncap GETFund

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has petitioned Parliament to uncap the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

NUGS argued that there had been a decline in the funding of education as a result of the capping of the GETFund.

That, the student body explained, had negatively affected the allocation of funds to the Student Loan Trust Fund and other educational agencies.

Presenting the petition to the Education Committee of Parliament, Mr Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo, National President of NUGS, pleaded with the Committee to reject the 2023 proposed formula for the disbursement of GETFund.

He said: “…Our concern primarily stems from the concerns of declining funding for education which emanates from GETFund. Act 947, especially for the GETFund part is an enemy of the progress of education in Ghana.”

According to him, NUGS’s major problem started in 2023 when they realised that it was not a boardroom discussion again, adding that “It’s a matter of deliberate attempts to deprive students in this country of the requisite funding needed to run an educational sector. The necessary funds supposed to be released to the agencies have ceased,” Mr Ampofo said.

“We stand at the crossroads where the fate of our young students lies in your hands. First, we reject the formula without any equivocation. We can only have a comfortable discussion about the future of education when the fund meant for education is guaranteed by this House,” he told the Committee.

The President further called on the Committee to reject the 2023 proposed formula and move steps to immediately uncap GETFund.

“Uncapping GETFund is a communal labour,” he said.

Backing NUGS to present the petition, Mr Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Education Watch, urged the Committee to save the education sector from collapse.

“Let’s respect the fact that education funds are meant for education; it’s as simple as that. We hope that by Monday the select committee will take a decision,” he appealed.

Source: GNA