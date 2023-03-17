New Road toll rates are tentative – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance says the new road toll rates are tentative and subject to consultations and approvals.

It has, therefore, called for media circumspection on the reportage of a leaked letter between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Roads and Highways that detailed the proposed new rates.

“The letter sought to convey proposed rates for the tolling of roads and highways to Ministry of Roads and Highway as part of broader consultations on the revenue generation policy, ” a statement released by the Ministry indicated.

The Ministry said Government was engaging other relevant stakeholders for their input before finalising the implementation modalities of the exercise.

The reintroduction of road toll is a fiscal policy measure that is captured in the 2023 budget Statement and Economic Policy to support revenue generation.

“As a Ministry, our doors are open to the general public and we call on all stakeholders, especially the media to engage us on issues relating to policies coming from the Ministry,” the Ministry said

It would be recalled that government in November 2021 announced the suspension of the collection of road tolls nationwide.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, during the reading of the 2022 budget Statement and Economic Policy, said the directive was to ease traffic congestion on the road that had caused lots of inconvenience to road users.

Its suspension was also used to make a case for the introduction of the electronic levy that government believed would guarantee more revenue.

Government in 2023 is, however, seeking to shore up its revenue amid an economic crisis and underperformance of the E-levy, which had its rate reduced from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent in 2023.

Source: GNA