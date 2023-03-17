Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire sign communique to solve water pollution

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have signed a joint communique to solve pollution of the Bia and Tano Transboundary water systems in the two countries.

The communique copied to the Ghana News Agency recommended that, the governments should stop all illegal mining and other activities that lead to the pollution of the basins; and to promote regular monitoring of the water resources.

It also called for the reactivation and to make permanent the Joint Committee and the Joint Technical Subcommittee to monitor pollution caused by illegal mining on the Transboundary River Basin while urging for the expansion of the committees to include other relevant sectors.

The communique further recommended for the coordination and re-enforcing of security operations at the borders to prevent clandestine activities likely to negatively impact the quality of Bia and Tano water resources.

It also called for the sharing of best practices and knowledge in mining and other relevant areas.

On the multilateral front, the communique urged for the consideration and adoption at the next ECOWAS summit the Comoe-Bia-Tanoe Basins Authority Initiative as agreed by the Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Mali.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, signed on behalf of Ghana and Mr Laurent Tchagba, Minister of Water and Forests of Cote d’Ivoire signed for his country at a meeting held in Accra on March 14, 2023.

Other members of the Ghanaian side of the meeting led by Madam Dapaah were the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and a delegation from the Ivorian side led by Mr Tchagba.

The communique said the presentations made by both countries at the meeting showed the alarming state of pollution of the Tano and Bia River basins and agreed that notwithstanding the mitigation measures being implemented the pollution was beyond the normal standard hence the directive.

It said the Ministers had committed to implementing the recommendations.

The communique said the meeting respected the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, signed on October 17, 2017, which emphasised mining, energy, and environmental matters in both countries.

The Minister of Water and Forests of Cote d’Ivoire expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the government and people of Ghana for their warm reception to the delegation, it stated.

Source: GNA