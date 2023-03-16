Over 3,500 human rights defenders killed in 25 years

At least 3,500 Human Rights Defenders have been killed worldwide for their roles in the struggle for human rights in the past 25 years, Mr Alhassan Iddrisu, a legal practitioner has said.

Mr Iddrisu, a Lawyer with the Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL), said countless other human rights defenders had also suffered all forms of indignities and abuses.

He was speaking at a meeting by CEPIL, a non-governmental organisation in Accra on Wednesday.

CEPIL is working on obtaining input for a manual on human rights and legal protection protocols for partners such as Civil Society Organisation actors, activists and journalists in their line of duties.

The meeting engaged CSO’s engaged in mining, disability, and human rights issues.

The manual is expected to be launched in a month’s time.

Mr Iddrisu said often, human rights defenders risked being arrested and kept in detention, adding others were also tortured.

They are usually tracked, threatened with deaths and harm, harassed with others facing defamation suits, among others.

“All these strategies are used to silence them,” he added.

Mr Augustine Niber, Executive Director, CEPIL, urged rights defenders to be cautious of their safety and get familiarised with the protocols when launched.

CEPIL is a non- governmental organisation with the primary aim of making the pursuit of justice accessible and affordable to poor and marginalised communities.

It also seeks to empower emerging environmental leaders to promote sustainable mining, forestry, and climate change policies in Ghana.

Source: GNA