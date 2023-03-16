Fake marketing officer jailed 18 years for swindling retired lecturer of GH¢1m

An Accra High Court has sentenced a 55-year-old Marketing Officer to 18 years imprisonment for defrauding a UK-based retired lecturer of GH¢1,000,000.

Samuel Nana Mensah who posed as a Marketing officer of the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA) collected the amount from the lecturer under the pretext of investing it but disappeared after the money was handed to him.

Mensah was held on charges of conspiracy, defrauding by false pretence, possessing forged notes, possession of paper and money laundering.

The Court presided over Justice Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo at the end of the trial pronounced Mensah guilty on charges of defrauding by false pretences, possession of forged notes and money laundering.

It, however, acquitted him on the charge of possessing paper.

The court in its judgement ordered that money found to be proceeds of his crime should be retrieved and handed over to the complainant.

It noted that Mensah did not display remorse during the trial.

Winnifred Sarpong, Principal State Attorney told the court that in August 2019, the complainant came to Ghana from the UK and indicated that he wanted to relocate as he had just retired.

The prosecution said while in Ghana, one Ericson Arthur introduced Mensah, also known Samuel Kwaku Romeo, to the complainant as someone who worked with WAMA, who could help him (complainant) to invest his money.

It said Mensah then informed the complainant that he was a Marketing Officer of WAMA and promised to return 50 per cent of the complainant’s GH¢1,000,000 after the investment.

The prosecution said the complainant sensing danger demanded a refund of his money, but Mensah disappeared.

A report was therefore made to the Police and in December 2019, based on intelligence, Mensah was arrested at his hideout.

Mensah, the prosecution said went into hiding again and was picked up following a tip-off.

It said when Mensah was picked up, the police found in his possession some forged dollar notes as well as papers used in making the notes.

