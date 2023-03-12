Murder case: Bill of Indictment ready, Safina executes GH¢500,000 bail

The Bill of Indictment in the murdered Canadian case is ready and same has been served on the Police and the Adentan District Court.

The Bill of Indictment will pave way for committal proceedings to be conducted by State Attorneys.

Depending on the recommendations of the Attorney General’s Department, the two suspects – Safina Mohammed Adizatu and Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, nabbed in connection with the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, would be committed to stand trial at the High Court.

Meanwhile, the GNA has gathered that Safina, aka Safina Diamond has executed her GH¢500,000 bail extended to her by a Tema High Court.

The GNA has gathered that she reported to the police as part of her bail condition.

Arku was earlier admitted to bail by a High Court.

Safina and Arku are facing charges of conspiracy and murder.

The District Court has preserved their pleas.

The police has been waiting for the advice and the Bill of Indictment from the Attorney General office.

Frank, a Ghanaian resident in Canada was allegedly murdered in cold blood at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in July 2022 when he visited his girlfriend, Safina.

The case of the prosecution was that on Sunday July 24, 2022, Osei, who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Safina, his fiance who lived at Ashaley School Junction and decided to spend the night with her.

At night, Safina, Arku and other accomplices yet to be arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him.

Osei’s blood was allegedly cleaned from the floor by Safina and Arku while his body was in the room for 24 hours.

The prosecution told the court that the accused persons allegedly dragged Osei’s body from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped it at the gate of the house, where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

Safina allegedly called a policeman claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her, had died in her room.

When the Police went to the scene, they found the body of Osei lying at the gate of Safina’s house.

Safina, a student was nabbed at Ashaley Botwe School Junction and Arku, who had escaped to Kumasi after the incident was also rounded up by the Police.

