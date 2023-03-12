Man arrested over alleged “Kako” business fraud granted bail
An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000.00 with three sureties to the Economist, who allegedly took GH¢475,500.00 from an unemployed woman under the pretext of investing it in a “Kako” business but failed.
The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah directed that all the sureties be civil servants earning not less than GH¢3000.00, GH¢2000.00 and GH¢1000.00 a month respectively.
The matter has been adjourned to March 16, 2023.
Mr Alex Koduah is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretense.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Source: GNA