Man arrested over alleged “Kako” business fraud granted bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000.00 with three sureties to the Economist, who allegedly took GH¢475,500.00 from an unemployed woman under the pretext of investing it in a “Kako” business but failed.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah directed that all the sureties be civil servants earning not less than GH¢3000.00, GH¢2000.00 and GH¢1000.00 a month respectively.

The matter has been adjourned to March 16, 2023.

Mr Alex Koduah is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretense.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Source: GNA