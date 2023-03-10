Council of State member donates GH¢200,000 to UHAS

The Member of Council of State for the Volta Region, Togbe Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, has supported the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) with an amount of GH¢200,000 to help secure some administrative needs.

The Member was at the University to acquaint himself with the needs and met with management of the University before engaging students in an open forum.

He said was attracted to the University by the Vice Chancellor, who led management to welcome him to the institution.

Togbe Nyonyo said the University management had won his admiration and that he looked forward to taking up the development of the multimillion-dollar Accra campus project of the University, assuring that, “It is doable and will be done on time”.

The Member of Council of State promised further administrative assistance to the University, asking to expect “positive results by the end of the month” through the support of the Nyonyo Foundation, a family generational charity the oil magnate had established.

“It’s our time now to add to the development of UHAS. Nyonyo Foundation working to give back to society,” he said.

He said the Foundation would work with the SRC to establish an alumni fund to support students.

Togbe Nyonyo took a tour of the Sokode Lokoe campus and inspected projects, including the imposing second phase development projects of the University.

He was also at the mega laboratory complex under construction and viewed student accommodations and staff bungalows.

The Council of State Member said the infrastructure deficit was not peculiar to UHAS and that he would offer the needed support, particularly in lobbying stakeholders to provide the needed attention.

He said the University was in competent hands and was sure “things would be done properly to attract the needed support.

“I will be glad to support UHAS because of the kind of programmes offered here so that we continue to produce practical results-oriented students.”

Togbe Nyonyo, who was in the company of Mr. Makafui Woanya, the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and other executives, advised students to learn and replicate the knowledge in society and to support the University, especially as alumni.

Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice-Chancellor of the University, had said the biggest challenge of the University remained its infrastructure, and which included its roads, which remained undeveloped.

He said while other campuses had little or no infrastructure, the University was yet to have a hostel facility of its own.

Shuttle services for the 10-year-old University is also a challenge, and the VC said the state transport buses were inadequate and often broke down over the bad roads.

Source: GNA