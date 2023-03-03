I know how to deliver that badly needed change – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghanaians to consider him the most befitting as the nation’s next leader.

He said as the leader of the immediate past government, he had committed mind to the nation’s cause while out of office, and that his experience and outlook would best serve the nation’s revival.

Mr. Mahama, who was speaking at the launch of his campaign to be elected flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), blamed the Government for the nation’s present situation, which he said was the result of “callous” leadership.

The former President is seeking to lead his party in the 2024 Presidential election on the slogan ‘’Building the Ghana that We Want Together.”

“Of course, I know how to deliver that badly needed change, because over the last four to five years I have continued to study our problem. I had continued to listen to each and every one of you and to a variety of scholars and experts, and I can say with full confidence that I had learnt a lot and am ready and able to be the kind of president that Ghanaians are looking for.”

Mr. Mahama said the nation’s present situation required active participation and was, therefore, timely in his quest to regain the reins.

The flagbearer hopeful promised a lean government that would pursue fiscal responsibility to bring relief to the nation.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no vindication that can be derived from the suffering of the Ghanaian people. I am holding myself for public office at this time because I appreciate the enormity of the task ahead, owing to the level of damage that has been done to our country by this government.

“And I also know that such a mountainous task requires a steady, unifying and experienced hand to build the Ghana we want together”.

Mr. Mahama said the leadership change should reflect the present need for hope, and that he believed he possessed the qualities, and was prepared to take charge.

“I am aware of the extent of work that awaits the next government. There is so much to fix. There is so much to repair, and there is so much to heal.

“But I am set and ready, very ready to build the Ghana we want together with you.”

Mr. Mahama said the NDC retained a vision of national transformation, which was attainable with its crop and quality of leadership, and that his administration would seek an exit to the present economic situation as a prime priority.

“The first order of business would be to reset our country to its default settings as envisioned by the founders of the Fourth Republic – a nation of peace and prosperity, built on the principles of integrity, justice and equity – respect for human rights and personal freedoms – a leadership of modesty and humility and humility that forges consensus and carries the people along in the implementation of its policies and programmes.

“At the top of our priority as a new government in 2025 will be restore stability and inclusive growth, and this would be done by bringing the various indicators under control to relieve Ghanaians of their suffering.”

Mr. Mahama promised to “strictly enforce prudent responsibility” in the nation’s financial management, restore faith in the “almost collapsed” finance system, and ensure “sweeping reforms” at the central bank.

He promised also to pursue local participation in productive sectors of the economy, as well as investments in those areas to help address industrialization and youth unemployment.

He said ongoing projects would be completed by a regime that would “not rush to undertake” new projects to burden the national coffers, while a constitutional review process would address concerns over excessive executive power and create the space for the independence of the various arms of government.

Mr. Mahama said popular concerns over emoluments, including ex-gratia, which he said would be scrapped for executives, would also be addressed.

He promised a strong regime of public expenditure reviews, including of the infamous covid funds, and said anti-corruption institutions would be given the needed empowerment to function effectively.

The flag bearer hopeful underscored the need for unity across the political divide and said his journey to reelection would consider the inputs of all, including grassroots and elite groups.

“Too much has happened to our people, but we have a duty to ourselves to learn from history and chart a path accordingly.”

Present at the launch, which was held at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, were stalwarts of the NDC, including MPs and former government leaders.

There were hundreds of supporters and local executives of the party from across the nation, including the various regional executives, who publicly endorsed Mr. Mahama’s candidature.

Present also was wife and former first lady, Naadu Mills, and a son of the former President.

Source: GNA