Labadi Beach Hotel presents GH¢10m dividend to SSNIT

Labadi Beach Hotel, a major player in the hospitality industry, has presented a dividend of Gh¢ 10 million to its sole shareholder, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), for 2021.

Coming from the hard-hit COVID-19 year of 2020, the accumulated dividend for the year had been unprecedented in the 42-year existence of the Hotel.

The presentation ceremony brought together members of the Board, Management and some officials of SSNIT.

Since its inception in 1991, the Hotel had led Ghana’s hospitality industry by providing quality services to its cherished guests, whilst contributing immensely to Ghana’s tourism sector.

With 104 rooms at the beginning of its operation, the 5-Star Hotel can now boast of 164 rooms including 2 Presidential Suites, 4 Executive Suites, 4 Superior Suites, 5 Bars, 2 restaurants, a 900-seater multi-purpose conference and banqueting facilities.

The facility also has a spa with plunge pool, well equipped Gym, Lagoon for fishing, two plush Leisure and lap pools on a sprawling tropical landscaped garden overlooking the natural Maale Lagoon.

Professor Douglas Boateng, Interim Board ,Chairman, Labadi Beach Hotel, said: “We owe this achievement to the staff. Despite all the challenges, they were able to deliver customer driven service quality, enabling both local and international clients to patronize the hotel.”

He said with their supervisory role and strict governance principles, the Hotel would continue to deliver to the best services, adding that “the Ghanaian, given the opportunity can equally deliver for the shareholder and the society as a whole.”

Mr. David Eduaful, Acting Managing Director of the Hotel, said the success story could be attributed to innovative approaches, adaptation of the highest standards of operation and service delivery by dedicated staff who went the extra mile to exceed the expectations of customers.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said: “Labadi Beach Hotel has provided purposeful and meaningful services and environment over the years.

Mr Eduaful said the attributes were designed to assist guests in achieving their personal goals without disruption whether they were on business or leisure stay.

He said despite the current global economic and financial challenges occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the facility would continue to invest in human capital to readily respond to the demands of guests.

Mr Joseph Appau Boateng, Senior Investment Analyst, SSNIT, commended the management and staff for their contribution towards the returns at a time organisations were still recovering from the ravages of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hotel was jointly built by Lonrho Africa Hotels, Ashanti Goldfields Company and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in the year 1991 as Ghana’s Premier five-star Hotel.

With an initial 22.5 per cent shareholding, the Labadi Beach Hotel is now fully owned by (SSNIT) and had won many awards, including the recently coveted CIMG Hospitality Facility of the Year 2021, 2019, and 2018 and Best Events Hotel Venue 2019 and 2020.

Source: GNA