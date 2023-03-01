Court orders prosecution to file disclosures in Bukom Banku and son stabbing case:

The stabbing case involving Braimah Isaac Kamoko, aka, “Bukom Banku,” a Ghanaian Professional Boxer and his son, Mustapha Kamoko, has been adjourned to March 29, by Accra Circuit Court.

When sitting resumed on Monday, the Court presided over by Mrs Justice Adelaide Abui Kedey, a High Court Judge sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court Judge, ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures for Case Management Conference.

Banku is said to have abetted with one Prosper Quaye to cause harm to one Ismael Quaye at Bukom in the Greater Accra Region. Bukom Banku is before the Court on a charge of abetment of crime.

Bukom Banku ‘s son, Mustapha Kamoko, is also facing the charge of causing damage.

Bukom Banku, 50, and his son Mustapha Kamoko have pleaded not guilty and are on a GH¢50,000 bail each.

The case of the prosecution is that the complainant, Mr Ishmael Neequaye, is a footballer residing at Bukom while the accused persons (Bukom Banku and his son) are boxers and Prosper Quaye, unemployed.

The prosecution said the accused persons were residents of Bukom, near James Town.

It said on November 25, 2022, at about 1730 hours, the complainant was in his room sleeping when he heard an unusual noise around his house.

The prosecution said the complainant woke up and saw the accused persons seriously attacking some friends of his, including Julius Tagoe, a witness in the case.

It said the complainant approached them and calmed the situation and that Bukom Banku on seeing the complainant, broke a bottle and gave it to Mustapha to inflict wounds on him.

The prosecution told the Court that Mustapha inflicted a deep wound on the abdomen of the complainant who bled profusely.

It said Prosper also took a stone and hit a 32-inch television belonging to Tagoe.

The prosecution said the complainant was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was admitted.

It said the accused persons escaped arrest, necessitating the issuance of criminal summons to have them appear in court.

Source: GNA