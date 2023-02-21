Court grants two men GH¢80,000.00 bail for allegedly stealing

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢80,000.00 bail with three sureties each to two persons, who allegedly stole 54 electrical cables worth GH¢43,340.00.

The accused Persons: Christian Kofi Addai, 37, was charged for allegedly stealing and Oboh Rockson, 34, for dishonestly receiving the stolen items allegedly.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah directed that one of the three sureties be a public servant.

The case has been adjourned to March 14,2023.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, said the complainant was the Accra Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (ARPID), while the accused persons, Addai was an aluminium fabricator, who resided at Teshie and Rockson, a businessman, who lived at Banana Inn in Dansoman.

The prosecution said on January 31, 2023, the Police gathered intelligence to the effect that some people had stolen electrical cables and were offering same to buyers in a hotel at Dome.

It said, a team was dispatched to the said hotel, which led to the arrest of the accused persons together with 54 assorted coins of electrical cables estimated at GH¢43,340.00.

It comprised seven coils of 16MM valued at GH¢16,800.00, seven coils of 10MM valued at GH¢10,500.00, eight coils of 4MM valued at GH¢5,440.00, 18coils of 2.5MM valued at GH¢7,560.00 and 14coils of 1.5MM valued at GH¢3,080.00.

The prosecution said investigation revealed that, Addai’s accomplice was on the run.

It said, the team, which stole the items (accused persons) had tasked Addai to look for someone to buy the booty, another accomplice, a lady, was to allegedly move the booty to a location of safety, while another went to an undisclosed location and coordinating affairs.

The prosecution said Addai allegedly managed to convince Rockson, who was an electrical cable dealer at Accra, to buy the stolen goods at a reduced price and both accused persons took a taxi from Accra to a hotel at Dome.

It said the lady accomplice allegedly managed to lodge and hide the goods and after inspecting the stolen goods, Rockson bargained for same and agreed on a price of GH¢33,710.00 but was able to pay a sum of GH¢28,000.00 for the goods.

The prosecution said Rockson made a part payment of GH¢17,00.00 in physical cash and sent GH¢11,000.00 through electronic medium.

It said at the time of the arrest the lady accomplice had left the two accused persons to a nearby shop to run an errand.

It said Addai offered to lure his other two accomplices to come around but ended up informing them about the arrest, with the leader offering to pay GH¢10,00.00 to the arresting team to foil the operation but same was rejected.

The prosecution said efforts were underway to arrest all accomplices involved in the matter.

Source: GNA