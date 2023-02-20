GII elects new Board Chair, Vice Chair

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has elected the Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Ansah as the new Board Chairman with Dr Samuel Tetteh Kwashie as the Vice Chair to steer the affairs of the organisation.

Rev. Dr Ansah took over from Mrs. Elsie Bunyan, who served on GII’s Board from 2009 to 2022 while Dr. Kwashie replaced Mr David Nii Ayi Hammond, a Lawyer.

The election took place during the 2022 fourth Quarterly Board of Directors meeting in December last year and was approved by the 11th Annual Membership Meeting (AMM) of GII held on February 3, this year.

Other members of the Board are Ms. Nana Ama Inorley Andoh, Lawyer, Mr Stephen Duodu, an Engineer, Accountant, and Lawyer, Mr. Isaac Kwabena Kakpeibe, Administrator, Executive Director of Tim Africa Aid Ghana, and Mr. Henry Kwasi Prempeh Eck also a Lawyer.

The rest are Mr. Richard Ntim, Chief Internal Auditor at Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Mr. Francis Bichnord Komla Asong, a Social Worker and the Executive Director of VOICE Ghana, and Dr. Cynthia Sallah, a Chartered Accountant, Senior Manager, and Head of the Practice Management Unit of KPMG Ghana.

In a statement announcing the changes and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the GII said Rev. Dr. Ansah had been a member of GII’s Board since 2018 and also served as Chairperson of GII’s Board Committee on Fundraising, Programmes, and Communication.

The new GII Board Chairman was ordained in August 1994, and the Executive Director of Kingdom Equip Network, a Christian governance organization based in Accra, and also the Deputy General Overseer of the Covenant Family Community Church.

Dr. Kwashie, on the other hand, is a Public Health Consultant and a Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM) Ghana, and a former Executive Member of the Institute’s National Governing Council.

He worked with the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service as a clinical officer and served in various management positions as a Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent, District Director of Health Services, Deputy Director (Public Health), and Regional Director of Health Services.

Dr Kwashie also served as a World Health Organization (WHO) Consultant to the Ghana Health Service and had won many awards with the most recent being a National Award from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Source: GNA