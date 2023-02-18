NDC Minority files motion to pass resolution on government’s Debt Restructuring Programme

The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Caucus has filed a motion in Parliament seeking to pass a resolution on government’s Debt Restructuring Programme.

The signatories to the private Members’ Motion include Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader; Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minority Chief Whip; and Mr Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central.

The rest are Mr Isaac Adongo, MP Bolgatanga Central and Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, MP South Dayi.

The motion, dated February 17, urges Parliament to request that the Minister of Finance lays before the House the government’s Debt Restructuring Programme for consideration.

It would be recalled that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, February 16,2023 briefed Parliament on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme of the government.

However, Dr Forson, in his comment on the statement of the Finance Minister, gave an indication that his side of the House would be bringing a Private Members’ Motion before the House on the Programme.

