Court adjourns Canadian murder case to February 28 as police awaits AG’s advice

The murder case involving Safina Mohammed Adizatu, aka Safina Diamond, a student and another, has been adjourned to February 28.

Although Adizatu and her accomplice, Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku were in court, their lawyers were absent.

Meanwhile, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko informed the court that the Police was still waiting for the advice of the Attorney General.

The prosecution said it had heard about GH¢500,000 bail had been extended to Adizatu by a Tema High Court.

Arku, the alleged accomplice is already on bail.

It is unclear if Adizatu had executed her bail as she was still in handcuffs when she appeared before the Adentan District Court this morning.

Adizatu, a student, and Arku are being held over the murder of one Frank Kofi Osei, a Canadian on vacation in Ghana, at Ashaley Botwe, School Junction, in Accra.

Osei, a Ghana-domiciled Canadian, was in Ghana for vacation when he was allegedly murdered.

Arku was the first to have secured bail at the High Court.

Adizatu is accused of allegedly stabbing Osei (boyfriend) several times on his chin, jaw, back and later strangling him.

The pleas of the two accused, who have been charged with conspiracy and murder, are yet to be taken.

Earlier, Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko told the Adenta District Court that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Osei visited Adizatu, his fiancée, who resided at Ashaley Botwe School Junction, and decided to spend the night with her.

According to the prosecution, at night, Adizatu, Arku and other accomplices yet to be identified, allegedly stabbed Osei several times with a knife and strangled him.

Chief Insp Nyarko said Osei’s blood was allegedly cleaned from the floor by Adizatu and Arku while Osei’s body was in the room for 24 hours.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly dragged Osei’s body from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped it at the gate of the house where Osei had parked his Toyota Tundra.

According to Chief Insp Nyarko, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at about 4:00 am, Adizatu called the police and alleged that her boyfriend visited her and had died in her room.

The prosecution said a police patrol team, which rushed to the scene, found the body of Osei lying at the gate of Safina’s house.

Chief Insp Nyarko, however, said Adizatu and Arku were nowhere to be found.

The prosecution said the police traced Adizatu to Ashaley Botwe School Junction and arrested her, but Arku escaped to Kumasi.

Source: GNA