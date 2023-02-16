MOYS condemns gun attack on National Wheelchair team

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has condemned what it termed as unjustified and unfortunate armed robbery attack on the National Wheelchair Tennis team in the Ogun State, Nigeria on Monday.

The team were on their way to Ghana after honoring their International Tennis Federation Wheelchair African Cup qualifiers competition in Abuja, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Public Relation Unit of the MOYS said, the attention of the MOYS has been drawn to the unfortunate attack by robbers on the National Wheelchair Tennis team, who were on their way back home after their participation in the International African Wheelchair Tennis Championship in Nigeria”.

“Our information is that three players were injured leaving the entire team terrified throughout their journey.

“The MOYS wishes to send a get-well message to the injured players and sends its sympathy to the team.

“The ministry wishes to state that commitment is to ensure their safety and condemn the attacks in no uncertain team.”

“We are happy of their safe arrival in Ghana after the attacks and assure them of our support,” it added.

Source: GNA