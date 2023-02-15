SSNIT, ECG offices in Cape Coast opened to business

The Central Regional Office of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has opened its Cape Coast office to business after a temporary closure on Monday.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) closed the Regional SSNIT complex and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over what it described as non-payment of property rates and business operating permit.

However, in a release copied by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tuesday, the Management of the Trust debunked the claims by CCMA and described the incident as ‘unfortunate’.

The statement said: “The Trust does not owe the CCMA and has duly paid its property rate to the Assembly.

“Therefore, attempts by officers from the Assembly to lock up the office, temporarily interrupting businesses, were unfortunate.”

The Management of the Trust, therefore, called on all contributors and the public to access their services at all the offices, including the Cape Coast branch, as well as the available digital platforms.

“We wish to inform the public that our Cape Coast branch remains open for business,” the statement said.

Additionally, further checks by the GNA at both SSNIT and ECG confirmed they were opened to business, as customers were seen transacting businesses.

Mr Jonathan Yeboah, the Metro Finance Officer who led the exercise, commended the two institutions for the swift response to the various payment deals.

“SSNIT was opened because we got verification they have paid, though there is another aspect that is in court.

ECG has issued a check of part payment, and they have negotiated a payment plan with us,” Mr Yeboah stated.

Source: GNA