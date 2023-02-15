Ho loses former Municipal Chief Executive

The Ho Municipality is mourning the passing of the immediate past head of the Municipal Assembly, Prosper Pi-Bansah.

The 61-year-old former Municipal Chief Executive died at the Ho Teaching Hospital after reportedly suffering some health issues.

Mr Dickson Kofi Pi-Bansah, a brother of the deceased, confirmed the passing to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The late MCE, who was in office from October 2019 to October 2021, exhibited dedication to sanitation improvement in the Municipality.

He was the Parliamentary candidate for the ruling party during the 2020 elections.

He led the Municipality through challenging security situations, involving separatist groups, and is known for his calm demeanour.

He left behind a wife and four children.

Source: GNA