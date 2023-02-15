AfCFTA urges food processors, manufacturers to properly package products 

Manufacturers and food processors in the Bono Region have been urged to properly package their products to meet international standards as the nation implements the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Mr Jacob Gyamfi-Aidoo, Senior Advisor, Capacity Building and Stakeholders Engagement, AfCFTA, who gave the advice, said the agreement had huge economic potential and enormous benefits for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He, however, added that the SMEs ought to meet certain specifications and standards for their products to meet international market demands.

Mr Gyamfi-Aidoo was speaking in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the Bono Regional conference on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement in Sunyani.

The National AfCFTA Coordination Office of the Ministry of Trade and Industry organized the conference attended by business entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and food processors in the Bono Region.

Mr Gyamfi-Aidoo indicated that proper packaging of local products enhanced market opportunities, saying the AfCFTA would also build the capacity of business in business processes, including record keeping, packaging and marketing.

He urged the MSMEs and food processors and manufacturers to capitalize on the AfCFTA, build and expand their economic activities and enhance their socio-economic livelihoods.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, noted that trade was an essential part of the nation’s and the African continent’s development.

She said: “Over the years, our efforts to boost trade competitiveness have been subdued by the shear strength and muscles of global trading giants to our detriment.

“This has resulted in Ghana and Africa losing out significantly because our products do not find fair and equal acceptance on the international stage,” she added, stressing “heads of states and governments of our continent have collectively led the way to establish a common marketplace to facilitate trade within our borders.”

Source: GNA