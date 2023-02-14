IMF assigns Resident Adviser on financial supervision to Bank of Ghana

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assigned a Resident Adviser in financial sector supervision to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to provide technical assistance and help build the capacity of the banking supervision function.

The appointment was at the request of Bank of Ghana with full funding from Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Mr. Leonard Chumo, the Resident Adviser, started his assignment at the Bank of Ghana on February 6, 2023, and was expected to stay for three years.

A statement issued in Accra said the Adviser’s placement was a continuation of cooperation in this area between the Bank, the IMF and SECO, that started as early as in 2015 and had already seen the assignment of a previous Adviser until 2018.

It said achievements from the past collaborative efforts include the passage of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), the development and issuance of the Corporate Governance Directive 2018, and the Capital Requirement Directive 2018.

Mr Chumo, brings first-hand knowledge of supervisory work from leading central banks as well as previous technical assistance experience in the Western Africa region.

The statement said among others, he would support the implementation of Pillar two and three of the Basel II/ III capital frameworks, as well as strengthen the Risk-Based Supervisory framework at the Bank of Ghana.

The Bank commended the management of SECO for the continued funding of Long-Term Technical Experts from the IMF to the Bank.

Source: GNA