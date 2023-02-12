GES is recruiting teachers with Diploma certificates 

The Ghana Education Service is recruiting qualified trained teachers with Diploma in Basic Education Certificate.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ms Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah, the Acting Director, Human Resource Management Department, GES, and issued to the Ghana News Agency.

The job purpose for the application among others, is to facilitate learning using 21st century technology, continuously improve learner’s ability to research using new technologies.

The statement said the applicants must complete mandatory national service, passed the National Teachers Licensure Examination and be ready to work wherever his/her services would be needed.

Applicants are to access the GES official website (www.gespromotions.gov.gh) from February 10, 2023 to February 24, 2023 for the processes.

It said only application forms accessed on the website (www.gespromotions.gov.gh) would be accepted.

