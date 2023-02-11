Police arrests three for diverting assorted poultry feed worth GH¢425,500

The Ghana Police Service has busted three persons accused of belonging to a syndicate which diverts goods of customers and sells them.

At an Adentan Circuit Court, the three namely; Daniel Cofie Micko, a 46-year-old transporter, Michael Vondey, a 48-year-old mechanic, and Hamza Isaka, a 56-year-old driver, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

The three accused persons are said to have stolen 490 bags of assorted poultry feed valued at GH¢425,500.

They have denied the offences.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with four sureties each. Each surety is to be justified.

It further ordered the accused persons to be reporting to the police every Wednesday.

The matter has been adjourned to March 9.

Prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the complainant, Aisha Mohammed, was a businesswoman who was into the supply of assorted poultry feed to customers.

Chief Supt. Mario said the accused persons belonged to a syndicate whose modus operandi was to offer themselves to transport goods from Tema to any destination countrywide for unsuspecting persons but ended up stealing through diversion.

The Prosecution said on January 23, 2023, the complainant decided to transport 900 bags of assorted poultry feed from Tema to Sunyani and Dormaa Ahenkro.

It said the complainant negotiated with one Kwabena Yeboah, a witness in the case, who the complainant had dealt with over the past 10 years, to procure transport to convey the poultry feed at Sonal Global Limited and Kondjis Company, all in Tema to the area mentioned above.

A truck with registration number GR 1824-21 driven by Vondey loaded the goods.

It said on January 24, 2023, Isaka called the complainant and told her to send him GH¢5,000 for fuel as he had embarked on the journey.

The prosecution said the complainant obliged and at about 4:00pm, the complainant called Isaka on the phone to say that he had reached Bechem.

It said Isaka then put off his phone thereafter thereby raising red flags.

The prosecution said the complainant after a fruitless effort of reaching Isaka, reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons.

The police retrieved the items which were short of 168 bags at Big Ada.

Source: GNA