Mass screening of food vendors begins in the Tema Metropolis 

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly in collaboration with Alpha-beta Laboratory has organized an annual mass screening for food vendors and handlers in the metropolis.

Mr. Issaka Iddrisu, a Medical Laboratory Scientist at Alpha-beta, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the health screening was to test the blood of the vendors for Hepatitis A, Typhoid, and any other diseases.

The screening is a requirement for food vendors.

He said, “the mass screening is to test the health status of food vendors and handlers of food to ensure that they do not serve as transmitting channel of communicable disease through food, drinks, and beverage.

“All food vendors, managers, cooks, waitresses, waiters, hotel owners, as well as all those who work in restaurants or hotels, chop bars, and wayside cooked food sellers, among others, are mandated to undertake the health screening”.

Mr. Iddrisu explained that successful food vendors would be issued with a health certificate to serve or sell food for public consumption in the Tema Metropolis.

“Those found with any of the diseases they were screened for, would be referred to the hospital for further treatment before a certificate would be issued to them,” he added.

Mr. Hamza Issaka Assemblyman for Tema Padmore Electoral Area in Community One told the GNA that food vendors in the electoral area were fully aware of the annual exercise and were encouraged to participate in the screening.

He urged all vendors, especially pure water sellers, chop bar owners, and hotel managers, to get involved in the screening for the benefit of the customers they serve and themselves.

Source: GNA