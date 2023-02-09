GES releases 2023 academic calendar

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the 2023 academic calendar for all schools – Kindergarten, Primary, Junior High and Senior High and Senior Technical.

This was in a statement signed by Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy GES Director in Charge of Quality and Access, to all Regional Directors of Education.

It said this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination would start in September 2023.

According to the statement, all kindergarten, primary and Junior High Schools (JHS) would be a trimester academic calendar with the first term commencing on January 10, 2023 to March 24, 2023 and vacation on March 25, 2023 to April 02, 2023.

The second term starts from April 03, 2023 to June 15, 2023 and breaks from June 16, 2023 to June 26, 2023; with the third term starting from June 27, 2023 to September 14, 2023.

The statement said the 2023 Transitional Academic Calendar for Double Track Senior High Schools (SHS) for Form Threes would commence from January 10, 2023 to April 05, 2023 for first term.

It will break from April 06, 2023 to April 16, 2023, with the second term starting from April 17, 2023 to June 01.

It will break from June 02, 2023 to June 08, 2023, and the third term from June 09, 2023 to September 15, 2023.

For Form Twos in the same category, their first term will commence from January 10, 2023 to February 17, 2023 with a break from February 18, 2023 to April 10, 2023; while, the second term starts from April 11, 2023 to June 01, 2023 with a break from June 02, 2023 to August 11, 2023 and resume for third term from August 14, 2023 to November 30, 2023.

Also, the Form Ones in the same category will have their first term from February 20, 2023 to April 13, 2023, and break from April 14, 2023 to June 08, 2023.

The second term will start from June 09, 2023, to August 10, 2023, with a break from August 11, 2023 to September 17, 2023.

The third term starts from September 18, 2023, to November 30, 2023.

According to the statement, the single-track academic calendar for Senior High Schools would have Form Threes commencing the first term from January 10, 2023 to April 05, 2023, with a break from April 06, 2023 to April 16, 2023; second term from April 17, 2023, to June 01, 2023, with a break from June 02, 2023 to June 08, 2023, and third term from June 09, 2023 to September 15, 2023.

The Form Twos of the same category will have their first term from January 10, 2023 to April 05, 2023, with a break from April 06, 2023 to April 16, 2023, and second term starting from August 17, 2023 to August 25, 2023.

The Form Ones will also run two terms just as the Form Twos, with the first term starting from February 20, 2023 to April 05, 2023, with a break from April 06, 2023 to April 16, 2023, and the second term starting from April 17, 2023 to September 15, 2023.

Source: GNA