Stop using classrooms for church services – MCE

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, has asked churches worshipping in uncompleted classrooms of public basic schools in the metropolis to stop or face prosecution.

“We noticed that some churches have taken over the uncompleted Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects (buildings) as places of worship, that is not the norm and must not be entertained.

“I have directed my outfit to officially communicate to all such churches to desist from the practice or face court action.”

The MCE said this when she paid a working visit to some basic schools in the Metropolis and also inspected ongoing building projects being undertaken by the GETFund.

Schools visited were the Mamprobi Sempe 1 and 2 Basic, Dr H.S Bannerman Basic and Mamprobi Girls Basic in the Ablekuma South Sub Metropolitan area.

The MCE, accompanied by a team of officers from the Assembly and some traditional leaders, observed at the Mamprobi Sempe 1 and 2 Basic Schools that the structures were weak with some iron rods exposed.

At the Dr H.S Bannerman Basic School, Madam Rita Osei Agyeman, the Headmistress narrated how their damaged roofing sheets had affected their electrical system, and ceilings and disorganised teaching and learning when it rained.

The MCE in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Assembly had taken note of the challenges, adding that the schools would benefit from development initiatives the Assembly had already taken.

She called on corporate Ghana to assist the schools.

Madam Tawiah Sackey, urged the pupils to be disciplined and committed to their studies.

Source: GNA