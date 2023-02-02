Lawyer accused of abusing policewomen granted self recognisance bail

Theophilus Donkor, a private legal practitioner, who is accused of abusing two policewomen who wanted to arrest Patricia Asiedu a, aka Nana Agradaa, has been granted self recognisance bail.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Donkor, who is facing two counts of assault on public officers and offensive conduct to the breach of peace, has pleaded not guilty.

Donkor is said to have verbally abused the police officers – Chief Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo and Sergeant Nana Afua Bamfoa while they were executing their lawful duties on January 16, 2023.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu, directed the parties to go for Alternative Dispute Resolution.

The matter has been adjourned to February 27.

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, Founder of Heaven Way Champions Ministry International, was at the Circuit Court premises on January 16, 2023 over a fraud case.

Donkor, one of the counsels of Nana Agradaa, allegedly prevented officers from arresting her and sending her to the Cantonment Police Station for another case.

