Ghana Police arrests 12 over carjacking, robbery, murder

The Ghana Police have arrested 12 members of an organised crime syndicate for their alleged involvement in carjacking, robbery and murder.

The suspects are: Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh, alias “Jeff”, Clifford Opoku, alias “Spider”, Samuel Adom, and William Ansah.

The rest are: Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah, alias “Wizzy”, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Mush Sulley, Yaw Acheampong and Charles Lotherford.

In a press release signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Director, Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, said the suspects were arrested after a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special police team.

It said the team mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

The police said the suspects were in Police custody and that efforts were underway to arrest one other suspect, who allegedly facilitated double vehicle documentation for the syndicate.

It said the police during the operation recovered 10 vehicles, which had been snatched by the gang from victims.

The release said two foreign pistols, one revolver with 10 rounds of 38 special ammunition and a Rugger foreign pistol with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, together with GH¢10,010.00 were retrieved from the gang.

It said investigations had revealed that suspect Jeffery Dwomoh shot and killed one of his victims during one of the carjacking expeditions at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben.

It said the Police were in touch with most of the victims who were assisting with the investigation and efforts were underway to contact the remaining victims.

Source: GNA