Court orders psychiatric examination on Uber driver behind viral audio on police

A District Court in Achimota has ordered that a psychiatric examination be conducted on Patrick Asiedu, the Uber driver allegedly behind the viral video accusing the Police of planting drugs in his car after stopping them.

The Court, presided over Mr Prince Owusu, made the order on January 31, 2023, after Asiedu, the Uber driver had made his second appearance before it.

The court has, therefore, remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on February 14.

Asiedu is facing three charges.

His plea has been reserved.

The police in a statement a couple of weeks ago, said preliminary investigations indicated that Asiedu was not a medical doctor as he claimed in the audio he shared on social media.

According to the police, further investigations revealed that the purported video recordings did not happen as narrated by the accused.

It said the said story “was a total fabrication by the suspect”.

Source: GNA