Three teacher Unions call on GES to halt emergency transfers

Three Teacher Unions in the Western Region have called on the Ghana Education Service to halt the emergency transfers by the Regional Education Directorate.

The unions, Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Graduate Teachers Association and the Concerned Teachers of Ghana, have also called for proper communications among the rank and file of Teachers on pertinent matters to create better understanding and a holistic acceptance by most of the unions.

Mr. Justin Nelson, the Western Regional NAGRAT Chairman, at a press conference prayed for a review of the transfer period and issues surrounding transfer grants.

He said: “We know it is the prerogative of the employer to make transfers, but the mode of communication coupled…we believe is not appropriate and she insists that members comply.”

He said members under the current economic conditions had taken loans to either rent houses or pay for their children’s education leaving an almost “empty purse”.

Mr Nelson entreated Regional Director of Education Mrs Felicia Okai not to deny members of transfer grant should she stand by her decision.”

Mr. Daniel Agbo, the Regional Chairman of the Concerned Teachers of Ghana, wondered if transfer financial clearance had been sought before the commencement of the exercise.

Mr. William Boadu Abedi, the Regional Secretary to GNAT, urged the regional director to pursue the details in the Collective Agreement for teaching staff within the GES on Transfer Grants to avoid any Labour issues.

The transfers and re-posting have been described as discriminatory, an attack on senior teachers and a financial burden in this dispensation.

The Unions have, therefore, called on the Regional Director of Education to put on hold the exercise for the common good of the fraternity.

In the meantime, the Western Regional Director of the GES, Mrs. Felicia Okai, said the action was to improve upon teaching and learning outcomes in meeting targets among the various schools in the Region.

She said, “you could see from the letter that I personally appreciated all teachers affected for their between 15 to 24 years in a particular school…we need fresh ideas and setting to help the Ghanaian child in the quest for quality education.”

Source: GNA