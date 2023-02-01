Fly Africaada unveils commercial operational plan

The Fly Africaada Aviation Company has unveiled its plans to introduce a state-of-the-art new generation fleet of aircraft, to sustainably expand routes.

This would seamlessly connect West, East, Central, and Southern African Regions (Sub-Saharan Africa) with the rest of the World.

Mr Prince Ebrahim, Chairman of the Company, at a press conference in Accra, said it had plans of serving routes across West Africa and connecting the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Spain, Netherlands, France, and Germany through its hub at Banjul International Airport, the Gambia, upon regulatory approval.

He said the Company was committed to serving its patrons with world-class services to their satisfaction.

“We will achieve our mission by providing the safest, most reliable, most seamlessly interconnected and highest incentivised airline in Africa; through committed lenses of our 5 C’s structured vision: convenience, connectivity, consistency, cost-effectiveness, and unbeatable customer service, Mr Ebrahim stated.

He said Fly Africaada would be the safest airline in Africa, and among the world’s best.

“Every single aircraft in the Fly Africaada fleet is fully approved airworthy and within Air Operations Certification by European Air Safety Agency (EASA) to operate within the European Union airspace,” the Chairman added.

Mr Ebrahim said the certification naturally puts the Company alongside the safety standards of the world’s safest carriers, hence, its passengers could be at ease and comfortable when flying Africaada.

He assured that the aircraft would deliver Afrocentric inflight entertainment for every passenger, with the largest catalogue of music, cinema, podcasts, eBooks, magazines, news, and African television.

Mr. Enoch Atakorah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Company, said every seat of their aircraft could be personalised and tailored to passengers’ entertainment tastes to deliver an unforgettable experience.

“Fly Africaada knows that reliability is a major problem in the aviation industry, especially among many African carriers in this regard. We are committed to raising the bar, to become the most reliable airline in Africa, with a benchmark of 99.9 per cent up to time on departures and arrivals,” he stated.

Mr Atakorah said the Airline’s operation would be unbeatable in fares and had various types of payments for the convenience of its customers.

He said the Airline would also accept all types of debit and credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Amex, China Union, Bank Transfers, Mobile Money (MoMo) Cryptocurrencies and a couple with travel agency networks.

The PRO said their booking process would be customer friendly and would be through their websites and apps.

Source: GNA