Robeisy Ramirez: The Cuban boxer to fight Isaac Dogboe 

Robeisy Ramirez is a Cuban World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Featherweight who will battle Ghana’s one-time world champion Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO Featherweight title on Saturday, April in the United States of America (USA).

As a professional boxer, the two-time Olympic gold medalist Ramirez has fought 12 fights, won 11, and lost only one with seven of his wins by knockouts and four by decisions.

He holds a 44 per cent knockout rating in his journey as a boxer and goes into his next bout against a tough nut Dogboe, who seeks to reclaim his superiority in the sport again.

The 29-year-old Ramirez fought at the biggest multi-sport event, Olympic Games in the 2012 London Olympics and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where he managed to grab gold as a flyweight and Bantamweight champion respectively, giving him much recognition.

As an amateur, he also won Gold at the Pan African Games in Guadalajara in 2011, the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2014, Youth Olympic Games in 2010, and the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship in Baku.

At age 18, Ramirez dazzled to win his first gold medal in the 2012 Olympics after beating Mongolian Tugstsogt Nyambayar in the flyweight division.

Noted for his power and speed, the Cuban boxer’s exploits in the game attracted Top Rank promoters, a leading boxing promoter in the world to bring him on board as a professional fighter.

The Cuban international made his debut in 2019 against American Adan Gonzalez who defeated him by a split decision.

From his previous fights, Ramirez is very good at landing punches with his left hand on his opponents, which is his dangerous weapon in the ring.

With his favourite professional fighter as Vasiliy Lomachenko, he aims to be one of the greatest in boxing.

